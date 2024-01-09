Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 47.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

