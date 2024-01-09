Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,904.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDIT. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Editas Medicine Trading Up 3.5 %

EDIT opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $768.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.90.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 792.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

