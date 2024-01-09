inSure DeFi 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $205,610.65 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $135.96 million and approximately $205,610.65 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015927 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,323.74 or 0.99123806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010735 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009403 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00168308 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000051 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

SURE is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00503596 USD and is up 4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $67,284.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

