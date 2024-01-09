Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 622.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.9% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $128.41 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.50. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

