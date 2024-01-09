International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $15,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

