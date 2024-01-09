International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 70,500 shares traded.

International Isotopes Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

International Isotopes Company Profile

International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Fluorine Products.

