Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Lifted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $598.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $573.45 and its 200-day moving average is $529.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $378.22 and a 52-week high of $631.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

