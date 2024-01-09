Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,004,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after buying an additional 227,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after buying an additional 226,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 389,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0434 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

