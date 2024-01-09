Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Position Increased by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned about 3.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJQ. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 80,828 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 841,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after buying an additional 695,031 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

