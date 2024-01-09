Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 25.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 118,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.69%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,456.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,331 shares of company stock worth $2,592,402. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IRM

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.