Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 10,763 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.96% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 98,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after acquiring an additional 179,839 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 590,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 27,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 89,009 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,518 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $22.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.2186 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

