Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 3,265 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

