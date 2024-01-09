Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,456 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned about 1.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after buying an additional 1,435,327 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after buying an additional 516,051 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 436,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 871,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after buying an additional 319,229 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 282.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 400,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 296,003 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCS opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.073 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

