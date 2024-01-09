Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,403 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $20.91.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.