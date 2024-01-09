Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.8% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VTI opened at $236.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.76. The firm has a market cap of $333.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $238.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

