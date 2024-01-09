Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Buys 24,225 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.8% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 153,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

