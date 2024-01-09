Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Buys 74 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.5% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $404.95 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $268.97 and a 1-year high of $412.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.16.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

