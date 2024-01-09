Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Has $4.75 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acas LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 402,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $112.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.53 and its 200 day moving average is $105.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

