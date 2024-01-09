Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Sells 112,605 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,605 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 60,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.0851 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

