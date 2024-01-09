Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Sells 112,605 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2024

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCNFree Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,605 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 60,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.0851 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.