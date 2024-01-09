Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Sells 479 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,805,000 after acquiring an additional 940,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,358,000 after acquiring an additional 107,636 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,371,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $76.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.