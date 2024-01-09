iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $99,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $476.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $368.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

