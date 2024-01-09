iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $19,984,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $476.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $459.68 and a 200 day moving average of $448.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

