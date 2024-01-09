iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.5% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $476.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.47. The stock has a market cap of $368.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

