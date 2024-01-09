iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 16.3% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $476.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $368.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $459.68 and its 200 day moving average is $448.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

