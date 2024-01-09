iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,286 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $39.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

