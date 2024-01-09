iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,576,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,985 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $130,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 560.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average of $85.00. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.70 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3643 per share. This represents a $4.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

