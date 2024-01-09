iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Reduced by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

