iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.26 and a one year high of $75.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

