iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Merchants Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 513,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 29,948 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 80,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $174.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.74. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $175.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.