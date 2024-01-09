iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.55.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.