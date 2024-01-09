iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.55.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.