iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
IJT opened at $122.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $127.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.20.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
