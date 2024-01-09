IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.25

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and traded as low as $1.98. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 11,476 shares changing hands.
IZEA Worldwide Trading Up 1.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.04.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
IZEA Worldwide Company Profile
IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.
