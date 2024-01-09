J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,625 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in NuScale Power by 80.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other news, insider Chris Colbert sold 75,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $436,125.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NuScale Power Price Performance

SMR stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. NuScale Power Co. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $11.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 37.43% and a negative net margin of 400.21%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

