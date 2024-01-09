J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.