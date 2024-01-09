J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $166,000 Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.7% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,312,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,412,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $155,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 18.4 %

NYSE WWW opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.13%.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.