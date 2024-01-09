J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $171,000 in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 37,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.62 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 33.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 131.39%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.