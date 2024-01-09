J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $59,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 450.9% in the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 339,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 278,269 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 329,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $95,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 58,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

