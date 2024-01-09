J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,138 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 21,893 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 253,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 42,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $22.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

