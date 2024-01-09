J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,636 XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 39.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

In other news, insider John Yogi Spence acquired 6,000 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,182.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,114 shares of company stock valued at $49,202.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Price Performance

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of XFLT opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s payout ratio is 117.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

