J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 322 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 0.7 %

Corteva stock opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $65.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.