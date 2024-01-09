J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PR shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock valued at $102,558,856. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Permian Resources stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 4.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

