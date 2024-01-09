Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $184.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.92.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

