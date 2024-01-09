Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,860 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JACK opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average of $78.95.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

