John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $152.42

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.42 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 157.90 ($2.01). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 155.70 ($1.98), with a volume of 498,366 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 209.80 ($2.67).

The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 152.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 150.45.

In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £2,254.50 ($2,873.80). In other news, insider Ken Gilmartin bought 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £6,414.40 ($8,176.42). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £2,254.50 ($2,873.80). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,896 shares of company stock worth $1,507,138. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

