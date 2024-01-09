JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

YY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JOYY by 135.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in JOYY by 11.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JOYY by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in JOYY by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YY opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. JOYY has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 0.44.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $567.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

