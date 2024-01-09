JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.
YY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on YY
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY
JOYY Stock Performance
Shares of YY opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. JOYY has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 0.44.
JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $567.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JOYY Company Profile
JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JOYY
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.