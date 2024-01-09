JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2024

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVAFree Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.75% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $12,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAVA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 35,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JAVA stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $488.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.