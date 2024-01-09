JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.75% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $12,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAVA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 35,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JAVA stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $488.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

