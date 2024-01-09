Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 181 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

IJJ opened at $112.85 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

