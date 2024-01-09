Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 303.5% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $128.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.53 and a 200 day moving average of $128.64. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

