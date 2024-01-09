Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,594,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after purchasing an additional 150,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $157.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

