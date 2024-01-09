Keel Point LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $229,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,092 shares of company stock worth $20,942,942. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $165.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $166.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

